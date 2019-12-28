Mumbai: 2 dies, 1 missing in Ghatkopar fire incident

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Two people including a woman died while one went missing after a fire broke out at a factory in Ghatkopar area on Friday evening, Mumbai Fire Brigade officials said.

As many as 15 fire tenders were rushed to Ghatkopar area after a factory here caught a level-four fire on Friday.

Earlier, Vijaykumar Panigrahi, Deputy Chief Fire Officer said that the fire has been controlled and cooling operations are underway.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, further details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

