Mumbai: 2 drowned at Marine Drive, rescue operation underway

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 6 (ANI): A rescue operation is underway at Marine Drive by Mumbai Fire Department and Navy personnel where two people reportedly drowned and went missing on Saturday afternoon.

"This incident took place at around 2 pm today when a group of four to five boys was enjoying at Marine Drive and suddenly one of them lost his balance and slipped into the sea. The general public should not visit here during high tide alert, it's an appeal to them," BJP leader Raj K. Purohit told ANI.

One of the two missing people, Javed had tried to rescue the guy but he got carried away in the high tide. Javed had almost rescued the other guy but despite being a swimmer he couldn't rescue him successfully due to gigantic sea waves, as told by Purohit.

"Navy divers will shortly arrive at the spot and start the rescue operation as soon as the hide tide ends. Navy helicopter has started the rescue operation along with fire department officers, we are trying to find both the missing people by the help of these officers," Congress leader Bhai Jagtap said.

Another boy who was drowned in the sea at Geeta Colony in Colaba was rescued by Mumbai fire department personnel earlier today. (ANI)