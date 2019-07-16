A view after collapse of a portion of house roof in Bharat Nagar area in Bandra
Mumbai: 2 injured after roof collapses in Bandra

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 03:54 IST

Bandra (Mumbai) [India], July 16 (ANI): Two people suffered injuries after a portion of the roof of their house collapsed in Bandra's Bharat Nagar area early on Tuesday morning.
A construction work had started late night at transit camp in the area when suddenly the roof of the house collapsed leaving a 9-year-old boy and a 21-year-old girl injured.
The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. (ANI)

