Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Nov 5 (ANI): Two ladies special trains were flagged-off here on the occasion of 68th Foundation Day.
The first Ladies Special was flagged-off from CSMT- Panvel, the second from CSMT- Kalyan.
Delighted women were seen boarding the pink-coloured train. (ANI)
Mumbai: 2 Ladies Special flagged-off on 68th Foundation Day of Central Railway
ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:35 IST
