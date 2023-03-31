Mumbai: 20 detained after scuffle breaks out between two groups during 'Rama Navami' procession in Malad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 (ANI): As many as 20 people were detained on Thursday after a scuffle broke out between two groups during the 'Ram Navami' Shobha Yatra in Malad's Malvani area, informed police officials on Friday.

On Thursday night, two groups clashed with each other and a man was reportedly injured in the incident, informed police.

"Situation was tense for a while but it is under control now. A case has been filed against more than 300 unidentified people for jeopardising the atmosphere in the area," said Police.



Some of the participants alleged stone pelting, which created panic among people, DCP Bansal said.

"One person suffered minor injuries in the incident. Legal action is being taken," he added.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 324, 353 and several other sections at Malvani police station in Mumbai.

Further probe into the incident is underway. (ANI)

