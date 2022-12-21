Mumbai: 20 people stuck in lift at Bandra Railway Station rescued 30 mins later

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 21 (ANI): At least 20 passengers were stuck in a lift at Bandra railway station for about half an hour on Wednesday.



Police Constable Shaheen Pathan from Bandra Railway Police Station reached on time to help the passengers come out of the lift with the help of an electrician and the Station Manager.

"20 passengers were stuck in the lift at Bandra railway station for about half an hour. Working at Bandra Railway Police Station P.S. Shaheen Pathan saved the stranded passengers in time with the help of an electrician and station manager," tweeted Government Railway Police (GRP) Mumbai.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

