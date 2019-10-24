Mumbai: 20-year-old arrested for blackmailing girl with fake videos

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): A 20-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly blackmailing a minor girl in the city with fake videos of her, police said on Thursday.

The 20-year-old is a third-year B Com student at Hinduja College.

According to the police, the accused had downloaded pictures and videos of the 17-year-old girl from her Instagram account and edited them onto some objectionable videos.

Using a fake social media account, the accused blackmailed the minor girl and asked her to comply with what he says or he will share the video/videos on social media, an official said.

Police said that they found it difficult to nab the accused as he was using a phone without a SIM card to threaten and blackmail the girl. However, the police said that they nabbed the accused on suspicion and later arrested him after verification of his Snapchat account.

The accused was booked under several relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. (ANI)

