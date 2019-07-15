Mumbai: 20-yr-old woman dies after attacked by sharp weapon in Ghatkopar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 15 (ANI): A 20-year-old woman died after being attacked with a sharp weapon by an unidentified person in Narayan Nagar, Ghatkopar, on Sunday morning.

The incident took place while the woman was on her way to her relative's house when an unidentified person attacked with a sharp weapon on her head and neck.

She was rushed to the hospital, however, she died.

A case is registered under the relevant section of law and investigation is underway. (ANI)

