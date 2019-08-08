Mumbai: 22 bikes, 2 four-wheelers gutted in Vijay Nagar fire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): At least 22 motorcycles and two four-wheelers were gutted after a fire broke out at Vijay Nagar area of Antop Hill here in the early hours of Thursday.

According to the locals, the incident took place around 3:30 am and at least 22 motorcycles and two four-wheelers were gutted in the fire.

"No one was injured in the fire. The residents initially tried to douse the fire until the fire tenders reached the spot. The fire tenders could get there on time because there are narrow streets in the area," police said.

A case has been registered at Wadala Truck Terminal Police Station and investigation is underway.

"We are investigating whether this was an accidental fire or a case of arson. We will check the footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area," police said. (ANI)

