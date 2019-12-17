Mumbai: 22-year-old woman dies after falling off local train

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 17 (ANI): A 22-year-old woman died after falling from a local train in Dombivli city allegedly due to overcrowding.

The incident took place on Monday when she was travelling from Kalyan to Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST).

This comes days after a man allegedly robbed and threw a 32-year-old differently-abled woman off a moving train in Mumbai.

According to the FIR, the woman, Nagma Ansari boarded the handicapped compartment of Gujarat Express at Dadar railway station with the assistance of other passengers at around 3:30 on Friday.

"As the train started moving, a man got into the train compartment claiming to be a plumber and started closing the doors and windows. After some time, the man tried to snatch the purse of the woman and run away," the FIR in Marathi read.

"However, when the woman resisted and called for help, the man snatched her chain and mobile as well and threw her out of the moving train," it added. (ANI)

