Mumbai: 22-year-old youth drowns in Vihar Lake in Bhandup

ANI | Updated: Jul 17, 2020 18:31 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): A 22-year-old man died after drowning in Vihar lake at Bhandup in Mumbai on Friday morning.
"A 22-year-old man, Prabhu Kisan Bhoye, died due to drowning in Vihar Lake at Forest Road in Bhandup (West) of Mumbai, Maharashtra today morning," officials of the Disaster Management Unit, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporations said.
Meanwhile, as many as nine to 10 houses were damaged due to a landslide that occurred in Mumbai's Suburb Ghatkopar on Thursday. (ANI)

