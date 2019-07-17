Mumbai: 242 killed, 818 injured in over 2,900 building collapse incidents between 2013-18

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): As many as 242 people were killed and 818 were injured in over 2,900 incidents of building collapse in Mumbai between 2013 and 2018, an RTI reply has said.

In its reply to activist Shakeel Ahmed Sheikh, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said 101 people were killed in 2013, 21 in 2014, 15 each in 2015 and 2018, 24 in 2016 and 66 in 2017 in incidents related to collapse of structures in the city.

The civic body said 499 buildings have been listed this year under the 'C1 category' as "unfit/dangerous" for habitat and these need be vacated and demolished.

The Bombay High Court had in 2014 asked the BMC to identify dangerous buildings and cut electricity and water connections.

Thirteen people were killed and nine were injured after a building collapsed at Tandel Street in the Dongri area of the metropolis on Tuesday morning.

According to the BMC, the building had been classified under the "C1 category" in 2017. (ANI)

