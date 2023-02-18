Mumbai: 26-yr-old dies while taking part in 1,600 m run for recruitment to post of police driver

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): A 26-year-old youth died while taking part in the 1,600 m run for recruitment to the post of police driver in Mumbai police on Friday morning.

The aspirant identified as Ganesh Uttam Ugale was taking part in the run at Kalina University Kolekalyan Ground. According to the Mumbai police, before the completion of the event, he felt dizzy and fell to the ground.

"Ganesh came to attend the recruitment process for the police driver's post. He was running for 1600 meters and before the completion of the event, he felt dizzy and fell on the ground."



"He came with his cousin to join the Mumbai Police for the post of driver and constable", added Mumbai police.

Ugale's body has been sent for postmortem and the reason behind the death is yet to be ascertained.

"BKC police have registered a case under ADR and further investigation is underway", said police.

From January 31, 2023, Mumbai Police started recruitment for 7,076 posts of constables for which 5.81 lakh candidates have applied. (ANI)

