Mumbai: 29-yr-old police constable commits suicide

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 23 (ANI): A 29-year-old police constable has allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Vikhroli here.

The incident took place on October 21 and a suicide note was also recovered from the deceased identified as Rameshwar Sadashiv Hankare.

In the note he has mentioned about some personal reason behind taking the extreme step, police said.

According to Mumbai Police PRO, Pranaya Ashok, Hankare was attached to the Mumbai Police control room. (ANI)

