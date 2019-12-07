Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 7 (ANI): The police on Friday arrested three people, including a female who had come to Mumbai to allegedly sell illegal firearms.
The police also seized three country-made pistols and 30 live rounds of the pistols from the accused, who belong to Dhule and Nandurbar districts of Maharashtra.
The crime branch unit of police is investigating the matter. (ANI)
Mumbai: 3 arrested with country-made pistols
ANI | Updated: Dec 07, 2019 21:26 IST
