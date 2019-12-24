Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): Three people died due to suffocation on Monday after they were trapped in a septic tank while cleaning it in Govandi, police said.
The deceased were identified as Santosh Prabhakar (65), Govind Sangram Choritiya (36) and Vishwajeet Khagendra Devnath (32).
Mumbai Police has registered a case and started the investigation. (ANI)
Mumbai: 3 die of suffocation while cleaning septic tank in Govandi
ANI | Updated: Dec 24, 2019 01:49 IST
