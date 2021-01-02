Mumbai: 3 held by NCB, drugs seized

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday arrested 3 people of an interstate drug network and seized 100 gm of Mephedrone (MD) from their possession. The mastermind of the network is still on the run.

"On the basis of intelligence input, NCB Mumbai conducted a search at various locations since the eve of New year onwards and seized 100 gm Mephedrone and 1.034 kg of psychotropic medicines from 4 drug peddlers. These drug peddlers have been active in areas Kurla, Andheri, Versova and Navi Mumbai suburbs for a long time," said Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director, NCB, Mumbai.



"Mephedrone is a synthetic psychoactive drug of amphetamine. It is also known as M-cat, Meow Meow or white magic and usually used as party and play drugs. These 4 peddlers are part of an interstate drug network. Further searches are underway to trace and nab the masterminds," added Wankhede.

As per reports, NCB is on a search of Anwar Shaikh alias Karim Lala, an alleged mastermind of this drug module.

"Karim Lala is a history-sheeter and has been active since last 5-6 years. Inspired by the underworld dons, Lala has a large network of 50-60 drug peddlers. He looks after the supply of MD to all struggling actors in Bollywood and other personalities in Mumbai. He is absconding and wanted by other state police too," claimed NCB. (ANI)

