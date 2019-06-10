Mumbai: 3 held for performing stunts in moving car

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 (ANI): Khar police arrested three persons, who allegedly performed stunts by bending out of the windows of a moving car on Carter Road here, on Saturday.

The incident took place on June 7. A case has been registered under Section 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 184 (Driving Dangerously) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

In the video which went viral, showed three boys performing stunts out of the windows. One of them was also seen holding a bottle when the car reached Carter Road in Bandra.

The matter came to light when a person travelling in another car took a video of them and uploaded it on social media.

The police have also seized the car used in the incident.

Mumbai Police on its official account tweeted the video of the incident with the caption, "Lock up, not the red carpet, is the destination of such high rides! Ask those who tried recreating this scene from the silver screen on Carter Road." (ANI)

