Mumbai: 4 arrested for betting on Australia's Big Bash League

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Mumbai Crime branch unit on Saturday arrested four persons for their alleged involvement in betting in Australia's T20 cricket league, Big Bash League.

The police has seized six mobile phones, laptop, and other items worth Rs 1.75 lakh from a shopping complex in Dadar where they were taking bets.

The accused were illegally betting in a match Sydney Thunders and Sydney Sixers on Saturday. (ANI)

