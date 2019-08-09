Mumbai: 4 feared trapped as Sayyad Building collapses in Masjid Bunder

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Around two to three persons, who were engaged in the demolition of Sayyad Building at Masjid Bunder, are feared trapped under debris after a portion of the building collapsed here on Friday, police said.

Police along with a rescue team rushed to the spot to restrain the damage soon after the building fell.

Two other persons trapped under the debris have been rescued.

The rescue operations are currently underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

