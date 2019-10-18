Mumbai: 4 injured as truck falls off flyover after hitting auto, taxi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Four people were injured as a speeding truck on Thursday night fell off a flyover after hitting an auto and a taxi on Western Expressway Highway near Vile Parle area.

The truck driver jumped off the vehicle but four passengers sitting in the taxi were injured.

The accident also led to a traffic jam on the stretch, while police personnel deployed crane to lift and remove the damaged vehicles. More details awaited. (ANI)

