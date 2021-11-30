Mumbai: 4 injured in fire due to cylinder blast in Worli

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): As many as four people got injured in a fire incident in the Worli area of Mumbai after a gas cylinder explosion on Tuesday.

As per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials, the injured in the incident have been admitted to a hospital.



"No casualties have been reported so far. Four people have been shifted to a hospital nearby. Two are still critical whereas the condition of the other two is stable now," BMC officials said.

Fire extinguishers are on spot trying to control the fire. Rescue operation is underway.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

