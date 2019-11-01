Mumbai: 4 MNS party members booked for duel with Municipal official

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): A case has been registered against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Sandeep Deshpande and three other workers of the party for allegedly engaging in a verbal duel with a Municipal official on Friday at the Shivaji Park police station, police said.

"Police has registered a case under sections 141,142,143,353,504 and 506 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande for engaging in a verbal duel with a municipal official. He has been sent to judicial custody upto November 14," Mumbai police said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials were removing the hoardings of MNS on Diwali which reportedly offended Deshpande, who opposed the move. This was attributed to be the reason behind the scuffle.

The Assistant Commissioner of the ward complained about Deshpande in the Shivaji Park police station after which he was taken into cutody along with three other MNS party workers. (ANI)

