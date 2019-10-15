Rajesh Dua, relative of Sanjay Gulati
Rajesh Dua, relative of Sanjay Gulati

Mumbai: 51-year-old PMC depositor dies after participating in protest rally

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:25 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A 51-year-old former employee of Jet Airways, who had deposits worth Rs 90 lakhs in the Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank, died hours after participating in a protest rally by depositors here on Monday.
The deceased identified as Sanjay Gulati had deposits in the Oshiwara branch of the Bank and is survived by his wife and two children.
He was a resident of Tarapore Gardens, Oshiwara.
PMC Bank">PMC Bank depositors on Monday held a protest, outside the city's Esplanade Court, demanding reimbursement of their money from the bank.
The Reserve Bank of India on Monday raised the withdrawal limit for depositors of PMC Bank">PMC Bank to Rs 40,000 from the earlier limit of Rs 25,000, the third such raise in the last month. On October 3, the RBI had permitted the depositors of the bank to withdraw up to Rs 25,000 of the total balance in their accounts.
"He was an engineer in Jet Airways but lost his job some four to five months ago. He deposited over Rs 80 Lakh in PMC bank and was hopeful that he would do something with it. He was very much depressed after returning from the protest rally," said Rajesh Dua, a relative.
"It was hard for him to run his family and even bear the cost of the treatment of his child. He was not suffering from any disease nor have any health-related problem," said Dua.
Another relative Suresh Salvi said that he was very upset about his money struck at the PMC bank.
"He was my neighbour and the family was very good. I came to know that after returning from a rally he was unwell. He died," said Suresh Salvi, Gulati's neighbour.
A PMC depositors collective group expressed grief over his death.
"With profound grief and sorrow, we regret to inform the sudden demise of Sanjay Gulati who left for the heavenly abode on 14th October 2019. The cremation shall take place at Oshiwara crematorium at 11.30 am on 15th October," said the statement by PMC depositors collective group.
Last month, the RBI restricted the activities of the PMC Bank">PMC Bank for six months and asked it to not grant or renew any loans and advances, make any investment or incur any liability, including borrowing of funds and acceptance of fresh deposits.
PMC Bank">PMC Bank is a multi-state scheduled urban cooperative bank with operations in Maharashtra, New Delhi, Karnataka, Goa, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. With a network of 137 branches, it ranks among the top 10 cooperative banks in the country. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:38 IST

Yogi Adityanath condoles death of victims in Jhansi fire incident

Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday condoled the death of the victims in the Jhansi fire incident.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:36 IST

Lok Sabha Secretariat seeks suggestions from MPs for...

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Lok Sabha Secretariat has sought suggestions from parliamentarians on the ambitious plan of the central government for the redevelopment of Parliament complex.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:28 IST

Telangana: Protests by RTC employees enter day 11

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) workers intensified their agitation as their strike entered the 11th day on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:23 IST

Odisha: Naveen Patnaik launches health projects worth Rs 400...

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced health care projects of around Rs 400 crore for district hospitals.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:13 IST

Patna: Ink thrown at Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, he says...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Ink was thrown at Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Tuesday while he was visiting dengue patients at Patna Medical College and Hospital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 13:07 IST

Delhi: Police seize illegal firecrackers from Narela factory

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The city police on Monday seized illegal firecrackers and raw material in huge quantity from a godown and factory in the Narela area here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:57 IST

Talks of making India a 'Hindu Rashtra' not right: Akal Takht Chief

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Akal Takht Chief Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday hit out at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for its talks of making India a 'Hindu Rashtra' and said that people of all religions and faiths live in the country which is the beauty of India.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:56 IST

Devotees throng Golden Temple to celebrate Parkash Gurpurab of...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Scores of devotees thronged Amritsar's Golden Temple on Tuesday to take a dip in the holy sarovar (pool) on the occasion of Parkash Gurpurab of Guru Ram Das.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:47 IST

Modi govt has zero-tolerance towards terrorism : Amit Shah

Manesar (Haryana) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has a policy of "zero-tolerance" towards terrorism which he termed as the biggest hurdle on the way of development.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:38 IST

Will be personally following up with Centre on PMC bank issue,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said that after assembly elections in the state, he will take up the issue of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank with the centre.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:29 IST

Necessary for us to have technologically updated force, says Navy Chief

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Tuesday stressed on the need of having a technologically up-to-date force and said that maintaining the right technological mix is crucial.

Read More

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 12:28 IST

EC announces ban on Exit Polls from 7 am to 6 pm on October 21

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday said that there would be a ban on the exit polls from 7 am to 6:30 pm on October 21 during the Legislative Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra and by-elections to 51 assembly constituencies of 17 states.

Read More
iocl