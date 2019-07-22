Fire breaks out at MTNL building on July 22. Photo/ANI
Fire breaks out at MTNL building on July 22. Photo/ANI

Mumbai: 60 people rescued in MTNL building fire; rescue ops underway

ANI | Updated: Jul 22, 2019 19:47 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 22 (ANI): A huge fire broke out at the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) building in Mumbai's Bandra West here on Monday afternoon with at reportedly 100 people trapped on its terrace. Firefighters have rescued 60 people so far but at least 30 people are still feared trapped as rescue operations continue.
One fireman was taken to Bhabha Bandra hospital after he suffered suffocation.
"Sixty people have been safely rescued with the help of TTL and ALP. And approximately 30 to 35 people are still trapped on the terrace," informed the fire department.
As many as 14 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the fire, designated as Level Four blaze.
"A fireman has got injured during rescue operations due to suffocation. He has been admitted to Bhabha Bandra hospital and is stable now," said Dr Jadhav.
Kamla Shankar Yadav, an MTNL Employee, said, "My shift was till 4 pm today and when I saw so much smoke billowing out that that it was terrifying. I managed to come out of the building after fire service officials came and divided us into groups of four and started rescue operations."
The incident was reported at around 3 pm. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) immediately rushed its fire brigades and firefighting personnel to the spot. Robots were also used in firefighting operations and in dousing the fire.
According to the fire department, no injuries or casualties were reported so far.
Rescue operations are still underway.
More details are awaited. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:58 IST

Jammu-Kashmir: Army jawan killed in Pak ceasefire violation

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): An Army jawan was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Surnderbani sector here on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:53 IST

Seized benami properties will be put to public use: Uttarakhand CM

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 22 (ANI): The seized benami properties will be put to public use, said Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:50 IST

Etah: Police raid illegal arms factory, 2 arrested

Etah (Uttar Pradesh) [India[, July 22 (ANI): Two persons were arrested by Marhara Police on Monday in a raid at an illegal arms factory in Marhara police station area. Around 20 ready-to-use pistols, live cartridges and tools used in the manufacture of pistols were recovered from the spot.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:49 IST

Hasan's statement sad, but who is responsible for it: Azam Khan

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Azam Khan on Monday said the statements issued by Kairana MLA Nahid Hasan were "sad" but blamed others for creating the "situation" in which the MLA had to issue such statements.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:44 IST

UP Police announces crackdown on land mafia, will form action...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Inspector General (Law and Order) Praveen Kumar on Monday announced a crackdown on land mafia and said that an action plan will be formed within a week in these cases.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:40 IST

France, Germany congratulate India on successful launch of Chandrayaan 2

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): France and Germany on Monday congratulated India for the successful launch of the Chandrayaan 2 moon mission.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:35 IST

SC notice to Centre, states on plea seeking shutdown of...

New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and all states on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking shutdown of unauthorised slaughterhouses.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:34 IST

Surat Girl has her 'Var Ghoda' for 'Diksha' in Tendulkar's Ferrari

Surat (Gujarat) [India] July 22 (ANI): The wish of a 17-year-old girl was fulfilled on Monday as she had her "Var Ghoda" ceremony in Sachin Tendulkar's red Ferrari here.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:21 IST

WB: DRI arrests one person for smuggling, recovers cigarettes...

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], July 22 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday arrested one person in Siliguri here for allegedly smuggling over 10 lakh cigarettes valued at Rs 1.05 crore to Kolkata.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:21 IST

6 girls flee residential school after allegedly forced to clean...

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh), July 22 (ANI): Six girls, students of the Kasturba Gandhi Residential school who were found missing from the premises of the school on Monday were traced from a nearby village and brought back today itself. The minor girls accused the hostel warden of forcing them to clean t

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:12 IST

2,85,381 pilgrims visited Holy Cave during Amarnath Yatra so far

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): A total of 2,85,381 pilgrims have paid obeisance at the Holy Cave during the first 22 days of the ongoing Amarnath Yatra.

Read More

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 20:09 IST

Assam: Floods threaten wildlife at Kaziranga National Park

Kanchanjuri (Assam) [India], July 22 (ANI): Kaziranga National Park continues to battle the mayhem unleashed by floods in the state.

Read More
iocl