Mumbai: 60-year-old woman tries to set herself ablaze outside Mantralaya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 (ANI): A 60-year-old woman poured kerosene oil on herself and tried to set herself ablaze at the gate of Mantralaya in Mumbai on Thursday evening on the first day of the new session of the Maharashtra Assembly, said the police.



The police intervened and saved her in time, added the police.

She demanded action against the Police officer concerned and the repeal of an FIR against her, stated the police.

The budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly commenced on March 3 and will culminate on March 25. Meanwhile, the budget for 2022-23 will be presented in the Assembly on March 11. (ANI)

