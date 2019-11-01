Mumbai: 64-year-old PMC Bank account holder dies of cardiac arrest

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 1 (ANI): A 64-year-old woman, who had an account with the scam-hit Punjab and Maharashtra (PMC) Bank allegedly died of a cardiac arrest on Thursday.

Kuldip Kaur Vige, a resident of Kharghar area died of a heart attack on Thursday, claimed her daughter, saying that her mother, father and she herself have their accounts in the PMC Bank.

She said that her mother was worried about the amount -- Rs 15 lakh -- which the family members have in their respective PMC Bank accounts. (ANI)

