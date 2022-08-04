Mumbai: 703 kg of MD drug worth around Rs 1,400 crores seized, 5 held

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): Five drug peddlers have been arrested on Thursday and a consignment of 703 kilograms of MD drugs was seized in Nalasopara town in Mumbai's Palghar.

"Anti Narcotics Cell of Mumbai Police seized 703 kg of MD drug from Nalasopara area. Five drug peddlers were arrested," said Datta Nalawade, DCP Anti-Narcotics Cell.

"The seized drug consignment is worth around Rs 1400 crores," the DCP added. (ANI)