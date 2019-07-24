Mumbai: 8 injured after 3 cars collide on Andheri flyover

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): Eight people sustained injuries after three cars collided with each other here on Wednesday morning.

The cars collided on Andheri flyover due to low visibility following heavy rainfall in the area.

The incessant rain caused waterlogging in several parts of the state capital. Railway tracks at Sion also got completely submerged in water.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had tweeted IMD's weather forecast that intermittent/heavy rain were expected in the city and suburbs. (ANI)

