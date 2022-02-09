Mumbai: 90-year-old confesses to killing wife, daughter in law, held

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): A 90 years old man was arrested after he confessed to killing his bed-ridden wife and mentally challenged daughter-in-law, informed Sanjiv Pimple, Senior Inspector at Meghwadi Police Station on Tuesday.



Speaking to ANI, the senior inspector claimed that the accused, identified as Purushottam Singh, confessed the crime.

After the arrest, the accused has been sent to three days of police custody for the alleged murder.

"We had arrested Purushottam Singh and sent him to 3-days police custody after confessing to murdering his bed-ridden wife and mentally challenged daughter in Sher-e-Punjab Colony, as he was worried about what would happen to them after he dies," Pimple said. (ANI)

