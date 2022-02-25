Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray chairs meet to deliberate on school reopening from March

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Friday held a meeting with senior officials to deliberate over the issue of schools reopening in Mumbai from March as COVID-19 cases declined in the state capital.

"I held a meeting for schools in Mumbai to resume from March, with pre-covid timings, attendance, curricular and extracurricular activities, school buses, apart from certain essential covid appropriate norms, as cases steadily decline in Mumbai," tweeted Thackeray who is also the Guardian Minister of Mumbai Suburban District.

In a bid to increase the vaccination coverage in children, Thackeray said, "Schools will be encouraged to organise vaccination camps for students above 15 yrs of age, with BMC Education Dept and doctors with the consent of parents."

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 128 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the bulletin released by BMC on Friday evening.

There are 1,014 active cases in the city with 200 patients discharged in the last 24 hours. (ANI)