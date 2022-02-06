Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray reviews preparations of Lata Mangeshkar's last rites ceremony at Shivaji Park

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray reviewed preparations for the last rites ceremony of singer Lata Mangeshkar in Mumbai.

Last rites with full State honours of Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away earlier today due to multiple organ failure, will be performed on Sunday at 6:30 pm at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.



Two-day national mourning will be observed in memory of Lata Mangeshkar. The national flag will also fly at half-mast for two days, as a mark of respect, and she will be given a State funeral.

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 years. The megastar had been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her condition worsened on Saturday. (ANI)

