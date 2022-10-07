Mumbai: Accused held in sexual harassment case

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): Mumbai police on Thursday arrested an accused involved in sexual harassment case after 100 days.

According to Police, on June 17 at around 6:30 pm, a man disrobed himself and did objectionable behaviour in front of a 23-year-old college student who was on a stroll along with her dog below the Kennedy bridge.



The Gamdevi police station registered a case after a complaint statement under section 509 IPC was registered and a manhunt was launched to nab the accused.

After scanning several CCTV footage and putting posters of wanted accused across major bus stands, railway stations and slum areas, input was received that the accused had been seen in the area of DB Marg and VP Road and the team yesterday apprehended him from a footpath.

The accused is 32 years old, a native of Bhadohi Uttar Pradesh worked as a painter and used to stay on the footpaths of Mumbai. He had run away to UP after the incident. He doesn't use a phone and hence there was difficulty to know about his whereabouts. (ANI)

