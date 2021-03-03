Mumbai: Action against 58,000 people found without masks in last 13 days

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 3 (ANI): As Mumbai is witnessing a spike in the cases of coronavirus, the Mumbai police have tightened the noose around the violators of COVID-19 guidelines.

As per Mumbai Police PRO, the Mumbai police have taken action against 58,000 people who were found without a mask in public places in the last 13 days.



"Mumbai Police has collected a fine of Rs 1.16 crores so far," the Mumbai Police PRO.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 80,302 active cases in Maharashtra.

"20,36,790 people have cured of the disease in Maharashtra while 52,238 people succumbed to the virus in the state," the ministry said. (ANI)

