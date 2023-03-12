Mumbai: Actor Nagma Morarji lodges FIR against unidentified persons after cyber criminals dupe her of Rs 1 lakh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): Actor and politician Nagma Morarji has registered an FIR against unidentified persons at the Bandra Police Station in Mumbai after a cyber fraud gang duped her of about Rs 1 lakh.

According to Mumbai police, a case has been registered under sections 420,419,66c and 66D of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On February 28, a message came on Nagma's mobile that her mobile net banking will be blocked tonight if she does not update her PAN. Nagma clicked on that link. An OTP was asked and as soon as the OTP number was updated on mobile, Rs 99,998 was withdrawn from Nagma's account, Mumbai police said.

It is worth noting that many such cases have come to the fore in the last two weeks.



Till last week, the Mumbai Cyber Cell had registered more than 70 FIRs in such cases.

No one has been arrested yet, more than 300 SIM cards which are being used for such frauds have been identified, said Mumbai police.

The police said that more than 5,000 SIM cards are being used for such frauds.

"This is an organised crime which is being operated by a gang. Such messages have been sent to lakhs of people and people need to be careful," said cyber DCP.

Further details are awaited in the matter. (ANI)

