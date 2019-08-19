Mumbai: Advocate files complaint against Shehla Rashid for spreading fake news about Kashmir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Bombay High Court lawyer Virendra Jabra on Monday filed a written complaint against student leader Shehla Rashid for allegedly spreading fake news about Jammu and Kashmir with an "intention to incite violence".

Advocate Jabra has filed a complaint in Santacruz police station, saying that Rashid has defamed the Indian Army.

Calling the allegations made by Rashid "baseless", the advocate said in the complaint, "Shehla Rashid has made serious allegations that are baseless against our esteemed reputed Indian Army and she has made the allegations with sole intention to incite violence all over Jammu and Kashmir."

Advocate Jabra also urged Mumbai Police to file a sedition case against Rashid.

"She has also made false and baseless allegations without any iota of evidence which shows the illegal intention to defame the reputation of the government of India internationally by using the international platform of Twitter and therefore all the allegations made by her are absolutely false, baseless and concocted," he added in his complaint.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Rashid had accused the paramilitary forces deputed in Kashmir of ransacking and torturing people by entering their houses. (ANI)

