Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail the only sanctioned High-Speed rail project in India: Ministry of Railways

New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): The Ministry of Railways (MoR) on Friday informed the Parliament that presently, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail is the only sanctioned High-Speed Rail project in India being executed with the technical and financial assistance of the Government of Japan.

Appraising the current status of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, the Ministry said, "All statutory clearances relating to wildlife, Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) and Forest clearance have been obtained. Out of the total land requirement of approximately 1396 hectares, about 1193 hectares land has been acquired."

"The entire project has been divided into 27 contract packages. At present, 12 packages have been awarded, 3 are under evaluation and Tenders has been invited for four packages. Out of total 352-kilometer length in Gujarat and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH), civil works in 342 KM length have started," they added.

Further, the Ministry said that the anticipated cost increase and timeline can be fully ascertained only after the completion of land acquisition and finalization of all contracts.

Ministry of Railways has also decided to undertake a survey and prepare Detailed Project Reports for high-speed rail corridors -Delhi-Varanasi, Mumbai-Nagpur, Delhi-Ahmedabad, Mumbai-Hyderabad, Chennai-Bangaluru-Mysore, Varanasi-Howrah, and Delhi-Amritsar.

This information was given by the Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha today. (ANI)