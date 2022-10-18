Mumbai airport to be shut from 11 am to 5 pm tomorrow for maintenance work

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 (ANI): Mumbai Airport is to be shut for six hours from 11 am to 5 pm on Tuesday for maintenance work on both its runways, said a statement by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Monday.

"CSMIA has planned a runway closure on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, from 1100 hrs to 1700 hrs, for repair & maintenance work on both its runways - RWY 14/32 & 09/27. As part of its post-monsoon preventive maintenance of runway intersection, major work like runway edge lights for runway 14/32, and upgradation of AGL (Aeronautical ground lights ), among other significant tasks will be undertaken," said the statement.



"With more than 800 flights landing and taking off each day, this yearly practice of runway maintenance post monsoons is part of the series of activities undertaken with precision and meticulous efforts ensuring operational continuity and passenger safety, thus bringing to life the vision of imbibing passenger first approach at the core of our operations," as per the statement.

According to CSMIA, Mumbai airport in cooperation with airline customers, and other key stakeholders has effectively rescheduled flights to ensure the smooth completion of the maintenance.

CSMIA looks forward to the cooperation and support of passengers, as per the statement. (ANI)

