Mumbai airport to resume flight operations from 6 pm

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3 (ANI): The flight services will be resumed from 6:00 pm at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai on Wednesday.

"The landing and take-off at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) is permitted from 1800 hrs," said the airport Public Relation Officer (PRO).

Earlier in the day, all flights scheduled to operate between 2.30 pm and 7.00 pm on Wednesday at the CSMIA were suspended after a FedEx aircraft overshot the runway.



In the wake of Cyclone Nisarga, the CSMIA had cancelled most of the flights.



The cyclone made landfall near Alibaug in Maharashtra and is expected to weaken into a cyclonic storm in the next six hours, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Several evacuation operations are being conducted across the state by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) with the help of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), armed forces and the state police.



Cyclone Nisarga has impacted many daily activities and transportation in Maharashtra.

The state government has issued an advisory with a list of do's and don'ts to stay safe. (ANI)