Mumbai: Amitabh Bachchan discharged from hospital

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from a hospital here on Friday after being admitted here following some routine checkup.

The 77-year-old actor had gone for a routine check-up at the hospital after experiencing some health issues on Wednesday. He, however, remained in the hospital for two days before being discharged on late Friday.

At 10 pm, Bachchan left the hospital for his home with his wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek. (ANI)