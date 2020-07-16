Mumbai and neighbouring areas to receive intense spells of rain: IMD

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): Mumbai suburbs and its surrounding areas are likely to experience intense spells of rainfall in isolated places in the next three hours, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday.

"Intense spells of rain likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Suburbs of Mumbai, Palghar, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Kohlapur, Aurangabad, Jalna, Parbhani, Nanded, Jalgaon, Dhule and Nandurbar during next 3 hours," the IMD stated.

The IMD also tweeted, "ARG/Observatory data shows heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls has been realized over Konkan/Mumbai region (as per data received till now), as per forecast. Moderate to intense spell likely to continue for another two hours over Mumbai and neighbourhood." (ANI)

