Mumbai: Auto driver arrested for allegedly masturbating on woman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 31 (ANI): Mumbai Police on Monday night arrested an autorickshaw driver for allegedly masturbating on a woman during an auto ride in Kandivali area.

The police were informed of the incident after a friend of the victim had tweeted about the incident on Monday and tagged the official handle of Mumbai police.

According to the police, the auto driver looked at the woman from the rearview mirror and started masturbating during the ride.

The woman got scared and then deboarded the auto and complained about the incident to her friend who then complained to Mumbai Police via twitter.

Kandivali police recorded the statement of the victim after receiving the information from the social media cell of Mumbai Police. A case was registered against the accused under sections 354-A and 509 of the Indian Penal Code.

The police traced the whereabouts of the auto driver by analysing CCTV footage and arrested the accused from his home in Hanuman Nagar, Kandivali.

The accused has confessed to his crime during interrogation, said the police. (ANI)

