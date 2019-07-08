Mumbai auto-rickshaw drivers' union calls for indefinite strike

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8 (ANI): Mumbai Auto-Rickshaw Drivers' Union has called for an indefinite strike across the state in order to fulfill their demands, including a hike in minimum auto fares and complete shutdown of Ola and Uber cab services in the state.

Almost 12 lakh auto rickshaw-drivers started the strike in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The list of demands includes an increase in the minimum auto fare, to stop giving new auto permits, a complete ban on Ola and Uber services in the state and to provide badges to those who have been driving autos for more than three years.

Mumbai Auto-Rickshaw Drivers' Union is the largest union of Mumbai city, and therefore, the strike is likely to affect many commuters across the state.

The strike will be staged by the Union from 12 am tonight.

(ANI)

