Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): As many as five people were injured after the bamboo scaffolding of an under-construction high-rise building collapsed injuring five people in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai on Wednesday, informed BMC officials.
The injured people have been admitted to hospital.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Mumbai: Bamboo scaffolding of under-construction building collapses, 5 injured
ANI | Updated: Dec 08, 2022 02:07 IST
