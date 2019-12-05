Mumbai-Banglore Indigo flight returned to Mumbai, currently under inspection

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 5 (ANI): An IndiGo NEO A320 aircraft which took off from Mumbai on Thursday morning for Banglore returned while mid-air after pilot observed caution message.

"An IndiGo NEO A320 aircraft was operating Mumbai-Bangalore this morning. During the flight the pilot observed a caution message. Standard operating procedures were followed and the aircraft was returned to Mumbai as a precaution," an official release said.

The aircraft is currently under inspections at Mumbai.

This is the second incident being reported by the IndiGo in a week.

On December 3, IndiGo had informed that an airbus A320 P&W fitted Neo aircraft, which was heading from Chennai to Hyderabad, suffered engine problems on December 2 and was withdrawn from service for necessary maintenance. (ANI)

