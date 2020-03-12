Mumbai-based animator makes mosaic portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji, sets world record

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): A Mumbai-based animation artist has made a world record by making a mosaic portrait of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on the occasion of his birth anniversary as per the Hindu calendar in Mumbai's Andheri here.

Nitin Dinesh Kamble, who works as a high-tech animation in a private company, created the 10X8 feet portrait in 10 days using 46,080 plastic bits of six different colours.

"I have made a portrait of Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj. I have used 46,080 plastic bits to make it. In India, there is a ban on plastic but there is not a lot we can do about the plastic that is already in the market," Kamble told ANI on Wednesday when asked about the inspiration behind the portrait.

Kamble said that he thought about doing something good and presentable with plastic.

"I was also working full time so I had to spend my nights making the portrait. It took about 10 days for me to complete the portrait. I purchased the raw material from Bhubaneswar and coloured it in six different colours myself," he said.

"This portrait has been registered in the World Records India. This is my first world record. I want to do more for our freedom fighters in the future because I feel like the younger generation should know about them and take inspiration," he added. (ANI)

