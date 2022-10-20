Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): A Mumbai-based real estate developer allegedly died by suicide, said police on Thursday.
Businessman Paras Porwal died by suicide after he jumped from the 23rd floor of a building.
Mumbai's Kalachowki police station has registered a case under accidental death report (ADR) in the matter.
'A Mumbai-based real estate developer, Paras Porwal died by suicide after he jumped from the 23rd floor of a building. Mumbai's Kalachowki police station registers case. Body sent for post-mortem, suicide note found, further probe on," said Mumbai Police said.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)
Mumbai-based real estate developer dies by suicide
ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2022 14:55 IST
