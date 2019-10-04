Mumbai: BJP candidate Parag Shah's car vandalized by sitting MLA's supporters

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 4 (ANI): BJP candidate from Ghatkopar east, Parag Shah's car was allegedly vandalised by supporters of six-term sitting BJP MLA Prakash Mehta, who was denied a ticket to contest the upcoming Maharashtra polls.

BJP on Friday released its fourth and final list of seven candidates for the ensuing Assembly polls, with senior leaders like Eknath Khadse and cabinet minister Vinod Tawde missing from the list.

With its final list of 7 candidates it is now clear that BJP is fighting 26 more seats than its ally Shiv Sena, BJP will be contesting 150 seats while Shiv Sena will contest on 124 seats and other allies get 14 seats. The total number of seats in Maharashtra Assembly is 288.

The election will be conducted on October 21 while the counting of votes will take place on October 24 in Maharashtra. (ANI)

