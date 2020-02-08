Mumbai BJP felicitates driver who took passenger to police for talking about anti-CAA protests

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Mumbai BJP President Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Saturday conferred 'Alert Citizen Award' to the cab driver who drove a passenger to the police station after overhearing the latter's conversation about anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest.

The incident had occured earlier this week, when Uber cab driver, Rohit Singh, took his passenger, 23-year-old activist Bappaditya Sarkar to a police station in the city.

The police recorded the statements of the two but did not find anything suspicious and therefore let them go.

Sarkar, a resident of Rajasthan's Jaipur, was visiting a friend in Kurla area. Police questioned him for almost two hours.

The cab driver told the passenger that he would be taking a detour for withdrawing money from an ATM. Instead, he took Sarkar to Santacruz Police Station.

According to police, the driver told them that the passenger was anti-national and was talking about dividing the country and could turn out to be a danger for society.

After a thread on the incident went viral on social media platform Twitter, the Mumbai Police and Uber India took cognizance of the matter. (ANI)

