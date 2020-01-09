Mumbai BJP leader submits evidence to police on 'free Kashmir' poster

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Jan 9 (ANI): BJP leader Kirit Somaiya on Thursday submitted evidence to police regarding the 'free Kashmir' poster seen at the Gateway of India during a protest against violence at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

"Submitted evidence to Police Officials of Gate Way of India illegal Demonstrations. Planned 'Kasmir ko Chahiye Azadi' propaganda (under the excuse of JNU demonstration) participation of minister. Understood Pressure from Mantralaya to dilute and weaken seriousness of FIR," Somaiya stated in a tweet.

Somaiya had filed a complaint against the incident two days ago. He said, "The Police have assured me of investigation."

On January 6, during the protest, a girl was seen holding the poster which read - "Free Kashmir". Other demonstrators were also seen holding placards.

Some posters called for 'Ban on ABVP,' while some others read "Stand with JNU."

Politicians, cutting across party lines, have condemned the attack on students which had taken place in JNU on Sunday. They had urged the administration to take nab the culprits and take strict action against those found guilty.



More than 30 students were taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the JNU on Sunday and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods. (ANI)

